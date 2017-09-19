Illegal Immigrant Charged with Attempting to Burn Off Her Son’s Lips with Hot Spoon

An illegal immigrant remains behind bars in an Alabama jail after a local FOX affiliate station inquired about her near release on bond. The woman is accused of heating up a spoon on her stove and burning her son’s lips for a disciplinary matter.

Fox 10 News in Foley, Alabama, contacted the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office when reporters learned a court was about to release Maria Cortes, 26, on bond despite her status as an illegal alien from Mexico. The DA’s office confirmed the immigration hold placed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and asked the court to raise Cortes’ bond to $100,000, Fox 10 reported.

Investigators with the Foley Police Department told Fox 10 reporters that Cortes used a stove to heat up a spoon that she then used to burn her six-year-old son’s lips. His offense appears to be that he lied about disciplinary problems at his school. The School notified police after the boy did not return. – READ MORE