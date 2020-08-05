Hillary Clinton warns ‘Republican sabotage’ of USPS could be ‘Trump strategy’ for 2020 election

Hillary Clinton speculated that “sabotage” of the United States Postal Service (USPS) could become the “Trump strategy” in aiding his reelection victory in November.

President Trump has repeatedly railed against mail-in voting, warning of voter fraud and delayed results for the November 3 election against Joe Biden, although he reversed himself on Tuesday with his tweet endorsing mail-in voting for Florida residents.

I fear Republican sabotage of the USPS, including slowing mail delivery, is a Trump strategy to make voting by mail more difficult this fall. Request your ballots and return them as early as you can. https://t.co/LZONq8EPKE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2020

On Tuesday, Clinton shared a Philadelphia Inquirer article — which details residents’ frustrations over mail delays and USPS staffing cuts — and warned that the problems in Philadelphia could become the entire country’s problem under “Republican” watch.

“I fear Republican sabotage of the USPS, including slowing mail delivery, is a Trump strategy to make voting by mail more difficult this fall,” Clinton tweeted. “Request your ballots and return them as early as you can.” – READ MORE

