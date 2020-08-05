Tlaib wins Michigan Democratic primary, declares Squad ‘here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib won her primary election in Detroit and proclaimed her win shows the progressive Squad is coming back to Congress stronger and bigger.

Tlaib, one of four members of the freshman Squad, beat Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the 13th District primary, the Associated Press called Wednesday morning. With 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Tlaib led 66 percent to Jones’ 34 percent, according to the Wayne County Clerk’s Office.

“Let it be known that in the 13th District, just like in communities across our country, we are done with establishment politics that put corporations first,” Tlaib said in a victory statement. “If I was considered the most vulnerable member of the Squad, I think it’s safe to say the Squad is here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger.”

Tlaib’s win is another shot in the arm for the progressive left-wing of the Democratic Party that has been taking on establishment figures and advocating for many Democratic socialist ideals championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The four original squad members are Tlaib and fellow freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. – READ MORE

