Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For 2012 Wedding At A Former Slave Plantation

Actor Ryan Reynolds has publicly apologized for hosting his wedding at a former slave plantation.

In 2012, the “Deadpool” actor, and his now-wife, actress Blake Lively, tied the knot at Boone Hall in South Carolina, and the venue offered the kind of idyllic scenery fit for such an occasion, its checkered past as a former slave plantation was not so pleasant. Now, eight years and one massive Black Lives Matter movement later, Reynolds has apologized.

Speaking with Fast Company, Reynolds said that choosing Boone Hall for their wedding venue was a “giant f***ing mistake.”

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” he said. “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home—but shame works in weird ways. A giant f***ing mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t fuck up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.” – READ MORE

