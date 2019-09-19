Hillary Clinton to Get Democratic Nomination in 2020? British Are Betting on It

Hillary Clinton may say she is not seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — but British bettors are apparently not convinced, with one site getting more wagers on her than for any of the declared candidates.

U.K. bookmaker Ladbrokes allows people to put money on the race.

And according to Matthew Shaddick, head of their political betting division, the former first lady and secretary of state is currently leading the pack when it comes to the number of bets people have made.

“We’re baffled, to be honest,” Shaddick told Newsweek.

“We’ve taken more bets on her to be the Democratic candidate than any of the other runners,” he also said.

The site currently has Clinton's betting odds at 20 to 1, placing her alone in seventh place as far as best odds.