US Navy Admits Leaked ‘UFO Tapes’ Are Real And Should Never Have Been Released

Three videos appearing to show encounters between US Navy aircraft and what the military terms “UAPs” – so-called ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” – have accidentally been released to the public despite the military insisting that they were never cleared.

According to RT, the clips, which have at this point been widely circulated, depict American aircraft interacting with the unidentified flying objects. Several of these mysterious dark figures demonstrated aerial maneuvers that were far beyond the capabilities of human technology.

The Navy’s Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare Spokesman Joseph Gradisher confirmed that the videos are genuine, but insisted that the government hadn’t finished analyzing their contents, which remained unexplained. He cautioned that the public shouldn’t jump to conclusions about the existence of aliens.

The Pentagon complained about the release of the videos, saying they “should still be withheld” as they were “never officially released to the general public.” But it’s a bit too late to put the UFO back in the back. – READ MORE