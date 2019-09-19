Dem Rep: Iran’s Attack on Saudia Arabia Was Trump’s Fault (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Himes (D., Conn.) said during a Thursday appearance on Morning Joe that Iran’s attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia was an “act of war,” but pushed back against U.S. involvement and said Iran was acting out because President Trump walked away from the nuclear agreement.

“I believe that Iran was involved in this,” Himes said. “The Houthis don’t have the technical capability to pull off that kind of raid. We don’t know 100 percent for sure yet so we have to be careful about that. But, look, you know, Pompeo’s not wrong. When missiles attack one of your oil installations, that is pretty clearly an act of war.”

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was pushing for an international coalition to respond to the attacks.

Himes said that if Saudi Arabia enacted a “proportionate response” to Iran for “an act of war on their territory” it would be understandable, but that “the United States is not obligated to do that.” – READ MORE