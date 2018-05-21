Hillary Clinton To Democrats: You’re Never Getting Rid Of Me

On Friday, Hillary Clinton delivered her first official message to the Democratic National Convention since losing the Presidential election in 2016, and she had only one message for the gathered, mostly female, officials: you’re not getting rid of me that easy.

In what sounded more like a threat than an announcement, Clinton told the Democratic Women’s Leadership Forum that she’s going to be a foundational part of the anti-Trump “resistance,” whether the “resistance” wants her or not.

"We have to win back the Congress," Hillary Clinton said Friday at a DNC event. "I’ll be there with you every step of the way because we are going to take back the country we love." — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 18, 2018

“We stand for truth for evidence and facts,” Clinton said during her speech. “What an incredible thing…We have kind of an affection for evidence.” – READ MORE

