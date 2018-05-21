True Pundit

Courageous Sen. Elizabeth Warren Pledges To Never Take Money From The NRA. They Aren’t Offering Any.

In an “inspirational” video for Now This News, Sen. Elizabeth Warren forcefully pledges that she will never take a dime from the National Rifle Association, particularly in light of a recent school shooting near Houston, Texas.

But there’s just one problem: the NRA has never cut a check to Warren, and they aren’t about to start now.

Now This News proudly trumpets their “exclusive,” calling Warren the “first U.S. Senator to pledge never to take money from the NRA. The activist news organization even devotes a flattering three minutes to Warren’s “pledge,” superimposing “facts” about Sen. Warren over action photos. – READ MORE

