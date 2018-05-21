Courageous Sen. Elizabeth Warren Pledges To Never Take Money From The NRA. They Aren’t Offering Any.

In an “inspirational” video for Now This News, Sen. Elizabeth Warren forcefully pledges that she will never take a dime from the National Rifle Association, particularly in light of a recent school shooting near Houston, Texas.

But there’s just one problem: the NRA has never cut a check to Warren, and they aren’t about to start now.

'It's time we strip the NRA of its stranglehold over our children's lives.' — Elizabeth Warren is the first U.S. senator to pledge never to take money from the NRA pic.twitter.com/yzKWedNQNb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 18, 2018

Now This News proudly trumpets their “exclusive,” calling Warren the “first U.S. Senator to pledge never to take money from the NRA. The activist news organization even devotes a flattering three minutes to Warren’s “pledge,” superimposing “facts” about Sen. Warren over action photos. – READ MORE

