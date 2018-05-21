James Woods: Why Are Democrats Blocking ‘Security Protocols that Work for Schools’ Like Those that Worked After 9/11

Actor James Woods Took To Twitter On Sunday And Said The American People Know How To Secure Our Schools, Because We Successfully Secured Our Airports After The Terror Attacks On 9/11 — But Democrats Will Not Support The Steps Necessary To Accomplish That Safety.

“When fanatic Muslims started hijacking airplanes, we instituted rigid TSA restrictions. Result? No more hijackings in America,” James Woods wrote. “It’s simple enough to institute security protocols that work for schools. Why won’t #Democrats support it?”

When fanatic Muslims started hijacking airplanes, we instituted rigid TSA restrictions. Result? No more hijackings in America. It’s simple enough to institute security protocols that work for schools. Why won’t #Democrats support it? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 20, 2018

Woods’ observation comes amid a Democrat gun control push that completely overlooks the gun-free zones that leaves so many of America’s students and teachers sitting defenseless in classroom after classroom. – READ MORE

