Hillary Clinton Teases New Hulu Documentary: ‘I’ve Got the Kind of Life You Can’t Make Up’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been out of the conversation for a little while but the former senator just announced a new project for her fans to look forward to: A four-part documentary on streaming service, Hulu. The series will appear on the platform in March.

Clinton posted about the new documentary on Friday, with a video trailer and writing, “I’ve got the kind of life you can’t make up.”

The promo opens with clips of rallies overlaid with chants of “Lock Her Up,” which, though she hasn’t been a presidential candidate for years, are still a common echo at President Donald Trump’s rallies. It then cuts to a sitting Clinton saying, “I provoke strong opinions.”

I’ve got the kind of life you can’t make up. See for yourself on @Hulu, March 6. https://t.co/OWUAZCEZy6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 17, 2020

The clip also teases a segment on Clinton’s earlier life, the time in which she met her husband. After a brief re-telling of their first meetings, Bill Clinton recalls, “She was different than anybody I’d ever met. I said ‘I really want to marry you, but you shouldn’t marry me.’” – READ MORE