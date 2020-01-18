WATCH: Jim Acosta Gets Reprimanded by Trump, Immediately Shuts Down

President Trump gave CNN’s Jim Acosta a proverbial shushing during an Oval Office press conference, and the far-left reporter quickly obliged.

The President was speaking with journalists about supposed bombshell allegations made by Lev Parnas, an associate to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Parnas had to find an audience for his imaginative stories with Rachel Maddow of MSNBC because few will give him credibility. Parnas is under a federal indictment for making false statements and falsifying records.

Still, a media desperately seeking their smoking gun to oust the President from office is pursuing his statements as if they might lead to something. And Acosta wanted a piece of the action.

President Trump was fielding questions when Acosta, as he is known to do, tried desperately to get attention and make the action in the room all about him. – READ MORE