Mark Levin Warns of Democratic Overreach in Virginia (VIDEO)

Conservative radio host Mark Levin said Democratic legislative overreach could drive residents out of Virginia.

“What’s going to happen is the productive people in Virginia will begin to leave. A lot of people who believe in liberty will leave,” Levin said during his radio show Friday night. “So you’ll see depopulation, voluntary depopulation, like you see in New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, on and on, where people are looking for liberty.”

Virginia Democrats won a majority in the both houses of the state’s legislature, and are aiming to address priorities such as increased gun control measures. State Democrats withdrew a senate bill that would have effectively confiscated firearms like AR-15s. – READ MORE