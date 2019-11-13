Hillary Clinton says ‘many, many, many people’ want her to join 2020 Democratic primary

Hillary Clinton continued to stir speculation on Tuesday that she could make a late entry into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, saying “many, many, many people” are pressuring her to consider a third run for the White House.

The former secretary of state said during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live that she hasn’t ruled out joining the already-crowded Democratic fray looking to be the nominee to challenge President Trump in next year’s general election.

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” Clinton said. “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

Clinton added: “But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

While previous election cycles have seen the list of potential nominees winnow down as the first primaries approach, the 2020 Democratic primary looks different. With no clear front-runner and shifting polls, a number of potential candidates have indicated an interest in launching a late bid for the presidency.

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, filed paperwork last week to qualify for the primary in Alabama and has spent the past few weeks talking with prominent Democrats about the state of the 2020 field, expressing concerns about the steadiness of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and the rise of liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. – READ MORE