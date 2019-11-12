WOW: Sen. Grassley Fires Another Vicious Warning Shot at Inspector General and FBI About Mystery FISA Report

Sen. Chuck Grassley took aim at the Inspector General and the Justice Department on Tuesday.

Again.

If FISA Inspector General Horowitz report doesn’t come out next week when they said it would then I will be very disappointed & left to wonder WHAT THE GAME IS?? Is someone at FBI or DOJ tying IGs hands?? — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 12, 2019

This is the second salvo fired by the veteran GOP Senate member, calling out the IG’s office.

Three weeks ago, Grassley called the IG part of the Deep State.

All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be “deep six” by the deep state — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 22, 2019