GOP memo outlines ‘four key pieces of evidence’ that are ‘fatal’ to the Democrats’ impeachment allegations

In a staff memo circulated to GOP committee members Monday night, House Republicans outlined “four key pieces of evidence” that they believe are “fatal” to the Democrats’ allegations of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The memo, written by top Republicans from three committees involved in the impeachment investigation, also excoriated Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for improperly conducting the inquiry from his “Capitol basement bunker.”

According to the memo, the four key pieces of evidence go as follows:

The July 25 call summary — the best evidence of the conversation — shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure;

President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call;

The Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call; and

President Trump met with President Zelensky and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating President Trump’s political rivals

In a section titled, "Background," the memo sought to provide context to accurately "asses the President's state of mind" during his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.