Giuliani: FBI May Have Put ‘Two Spies’ Into Trump Campaign

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the show’s hosts that the FBI may have had “two spies” embedded in the Trump campaign.

“Maybe a special counsel never should have been appointed,” he told the hosts.

“I’m shocked to hear that they put a spy in the campaign of a major party candidate or maybe two spies,” the former New York mayor speculated.

Giuliani said that he is “trying to figure out who is the spy.”- READ MORE

