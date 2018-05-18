Politics
Giuliani: FBI May Have Put ‘Two Spies’ Into Trump Campaign
In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the show’s hosts that the FBI may have had “two spies” embedded in the Trump campaign.
“Maybe a special counsel never should have been appointed,” he told the hosts.
“I’m shocked to hear that they put a spy in the campaign of a major party candidate or maybe two spies,” the former New York mayor speculated.
Giuliani said that he is “trying to figure out who is the spy.”- READ MORE
The Trump lawyer and former New York mayor told "Fox & Friends" that he's working to find those spies.
ntknetwork.com