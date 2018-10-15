Hillary Clinton on if Bill should’ve resigned over Lewinsky scandal: ‘Absolutely not’

Hillary Clinton on Sunday said her husband “absolutely” should not have resigned following the Monica Lewinsky scandal, saying that Lewinsky was an adult when she had an affair with former President Bill Clinton.

CBS’s Tony Dokoupil on “Sunday Morning” noted that some are saying Bill Clinton should have resigned after an investigation found he lied about his 1990s affair with the then-White House intern.

“In retrospect, do you think Bill should’ve resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?” Dokoupil asked Hillary Clinton.

“Absolutely not,” she replied.

“It wasn’t an abuse of power?” Dokoupil asked, to which Clinton said, “No. No.” – READ MORE