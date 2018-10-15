Kudlow pushes back on UN warning: Climate change modeling has not been successful

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday that he is skeptical of a United Nations climate change report that predicted catastrophic consequences if current trends are not reversed, citing past errors in U.N. modeling.

“The issue here … is magnitudes and timing,” Kudlow told ABC’s “This Week” when asked about the study, which was released last Sunday. “Personally, I think the U.N. study…is…way, way too difficult. I won’t say it’s a scare tactic, but I think they overestimate.”

Kudlow pointed to past U.N. modeling, saying the models “have not been very successful in the last 20 years.”

Kudlow also mentioned the work of economist Bill Nordhaus, who has argued that holding temperatures below 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit over preindustrial levels, as the U.N. study recommends, is impossible. – READ MORE