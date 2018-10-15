FUSION GPS FOUNDER ‘IN REAL LEGAL JEOPARDY’ OVER INCONSISTENT TESTIMONY, GOP LAWMAKER SAYS (VIDEO)

A Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee said Sunday that Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson is “in real legal jeopardy” over inconsistent testimony that he gave to Congress regarding his work on the infamous Steele dossier.

“I’m not surprised that Glenn Simpson is taking the Fifth,” Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe said in a Fox News interview on Sunday.

“He probably should. He’s in real legal jeopardy. Very clearly someone is not telling the truth,” he added.

“The reason for that … is that Glenn Simpson had previously testified under oath to the House Intelligence Committee that he never met with Bruce Ohr or discussed with Bruce Ohr the Steele dossier prior to the October FISA application in 2016 or the 2016 presidential election,” said Ratcliffe, a member of the House Judiciary panel.

"That is in direct contradiction to what Bruce Ohr told me under oath last month."