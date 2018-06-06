Facebook shared data access with Huawei, other Chinese firms

Facebook shared access to user data with at least four Chinese electronics companies, including one, telecommunications firm Huawei, which has been labeled a national security threat by U.S. intelligence officials, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The social media company had data-sharing partnerships with Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL that date back to at least 2010, according to the report.

The agreements gave the companies private access to certain user data.

Facebook said the partnerships with the companies are still in effect but that it would end the Huawei agreement by the end of the week, according to the Times.

Deals with manufacturers such as Amazon, Apple, BlackBerry and Samsung were also disclosed to the Times in a separate report on Sunday. – READ MORE

