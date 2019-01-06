Ocasio-Cortez knocks ‘faux-outrage’ over Dem’s profane call to impeach Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday defended fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), from outrage over her call to “impeach the mothef—er,” referring to President Trump.
“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
“GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next,” she added.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019
The New York Democrat promised to have Tlaib’s back, writing “the Bronx and Detroit ride together” in a subsequent tweet. – READ MORE