WATCH: Trump Takes Swipe at Grassley over Kavanaugh ‘Con Game’

Trump says the Senate Republicans “couldn’t be nicer” in the way they are handling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination process: “They could’ve pushed it through two and a half weeks ago…which is frankly what I would have preferred” — Trump

Read between the lines here. President Trump is not happy with the GOP Senate whatsoever.

He may sound content, however, the undertones of Trump’s comment should strike a nerve among Senate elites. As it was meant to do.

Trump says the Senate Republicans “couldn’t be nicer” in the way they are handling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination process: “They could’ve pushed it through two and a half weeks ago…which is frankly what I would have preferred” pic.twitter.com/6jLwa4tYS6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 26, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1