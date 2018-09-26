    True Pundit

    WATCH: Trump Takes Swipe at Grassley over Kavanaugh ‘Con Game’

    Trump says the Senate Republicans “couldn’t be nicer” in the way they are handling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination process: “They could’ve pushed it through two and a half weeks ago…which is frankly what I would have preferred” — Trump

    Read between the lines here. President Trump is not happy with the GOP Senate whatsoever.

    He may sound content, however, the undertones of Trump’s comment should strike a nerve among Senate elites. As it was meant to do.

