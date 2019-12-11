New Poll: Majority of Democrats Say Obama Was a Better President Than Washington

Typically Americans have a favorable view of the nation’s first president. A new Monmouth poll finds that to be still true but finds that a majority of Democratic voters say former President Barack Obama was a better president than George Washington.

According to Monmouth, 71 percent of respondents told pollsters that Washington is a better president than President Donald Trump, while 15 percent say Trump is a better leader. When speaking of Obama, 53 percent of respondents said Washington was better and 33 percent said Obama was the better president.

But when Monmouth looked at responses based on voters’ party affiliations, it found that 63 percent of Democrats believe Obama was better than Washington, while 29 percent pick Washington.

Republican voters gave Washington a slight edge, with 44 percent saying he was a better president than Trump and 37 percent saying the same of the current occupant of the Oval Office. – READ MORE