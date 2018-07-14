True Pundit

MSNBC Brings on Accused Sexual Harasser to Discuss Russia Indictments

MSNBC’s Katy Tur brought on the voice of former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines to discuss indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officers on Friday.

The only problem? At least one other journalist accused the former Clinton staffer of sexual harassment on the campaign trail. Reines also made comments about Donald Trump, Jr.’s marriage many considered out of bounds

Throughout the interview, Tur did not ask Reines about the allegations. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton Gatekeeper Philippe Reines Early Thursday Said He Regretted A Crude Wednesday Tweet About The Wife Of President Donald Trump’s Son Donald Trump, Jr., But Then Threatened The President’s Son In The Same Message In Which He Was Supposedly Apologizing.

To the president’s son, whose wife he was apologizing to for the crude insult he sent out, Reines issued a veiled threat: “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Reines also threatened supporters of President Trump, telling them to “shove it.”

Reines came under fire significantly from all sides after he sent what one senior ex-Trump White House aide told Breitbart News was a “morally repulsive” message to Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s wife. – READ MORE

