Yikes: Bernie Sanders Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Play A Key Role In His White House

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told ABC News Monday night that his new campaign trail-mate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would play a significant role in his White House if he is elected president.

ABC News wanted to know whether Sanders was considering Ocasio-Cortez as a potential running mate in the unlikely event he snags the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and goes on to face President Donald Trump in a general election.

Sanders was non-committal on the answer but did say that Ocasio-Cortez would have a significant role in shaping both domestic and foreign policy in a Sanders administration.

“Look, I’ve said this before, let me say it again and I don’t want you to hear this because your head will explode,” Sanders said in the joint interview with the freshman New York legislator. “I don’t know of any person who, in the course of less than one year, has had more of an impact on American politics as a freshman member of Congress than she has.”

“If I’m in the White House, she will play a very, very important role. No question. One way or another, absolutely,” Sanders concluded, acknowledging that her role could be a “Cabinet-level” position. – READ MORE