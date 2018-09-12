Hillary Clinton & GOOGLE Created Covert Server to Hide Classified Benghazi Emails from Congress; FBI Never Probed

NOTE: Since the Right-wing media has been asleep on this story for over two years — but suddenly Google’s collusion with Hillary Clinton is newsworthy, we at True Pundit wanted to highlight a story we broke in JUNE and SEPT. 2016, detailing Hillary and Google’s election collusion. That was 26 MONTHS AGO. Also notworthy, in this story True Pundit stated that China had hacked Hillary’s emails, per FBI sources. That also has recently “come true” so to speak in the ‘news’ recently. We broke it two years ago. We are proud that our national scoops always stand the test of time, despite misguided and partisan critics who are two years behind our reporting. Here is the original story from 2016.

HEADLINE: FBI Botched Clinton Investigation: Never Disclosed Hillary, Aides Used Covert Google Server to Hide Benghazi Emails

It’s like a bad spy movie involving a third-world government. Or perhaps a slap stick comedy. The Secretary of State of the United States reading, sending, receiving sensitive emails with national security secrets, threats and classified or top secret intelligence over Google’s public Gmail. We expect this from chatting soccer moms but not from the top diplomat of the United States and her aides.

But it gets even worse. The FBI either never discovered this blatant and clandestine violation of federal laws or did and simply covered it up.

Following the Benghazi consulate attack in 2012, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton secretly worked with Google to reroute email traffic away from her private computer server and use public Google Gmail servers instead. That clandestine move served to cloak her inner circle’s communications from lawmakers, public scrutiny and would-be criminal investigators, according to intelligence sources who provided documents to True Pundit.

These bombshell revelations shatter Clinton’s repeated claims and testimony that she solely used her private server in her Chappaqua NY home to conduct government business at State. But it also reveals that previously undisclosed computer servers were employed by Clinton and her aides for conducting official government business. Lawmakers have been on a dogged and often frustrated quest to secure all of Clinton’s emails during her tenure as Secretary of State. She has maintained in interviews and testimony that all emails were warehoused on a single home home brew server during her four years in office.

Perhaps more alarming, none of these revelations, or the intelligence which follows in this expose were included in the FBI’s recent “comprehensive” report released to the public detailing the bureau’s alleged dogged investigation into Clinton’s emails and home servers. According to its report of the year-long investigation by 30 agents and administrative personnel and a secondary detail of its interrogation of Clinton, the FBI:

Failed to report that Clinton along with her top aides routed official State emails through Google’s public Gmail

Failed to pinpoint these missing post-Benghazi emails

Failed to subpoena Google for such stored or archived messages from its servers

Failed to even question Clinton or her aides about use or rerouting of emails through Google

Failed to question Google personnel involved with the setting up the server to handle Clinton’s emails

Failed to disclose Clinton’s use of Gmail for State business during sworn Congressional testimony

Is it possible the FBI didn’t perform these seemingly rudimentary investigative steps because its computer forensic experts and agents did not even know about the Google connection and relationship to Clinton’s emails? Yes. But if true, that would certainly call the FBI’s entire year-long inquiry of Clinton’s email dealings into question and further entrench the embattled law enforcement agency in public scorn and additional scrutiny on Capitol Hill. Either way, the FBI bungled the investigation regardless of the spin, spit-shine and elbow grease FBI Director James Comey has applied to the controversial case. How could Comey clear Clinton and her aides of all criminality absent all these facts? Is Comey protecting Google?

What follows are the startling details the FBI either failed to uncover or intentionally deleted from its reports: Covered up. This information portrays a dangerous and dastardly use of a classified and top secret email infrastructure that in all likelihood have compromised national security by the design of the Democratic Presidential candidate and her inner circle while at State.

According to sources, Clinton’s former and privately-paid information technology guru Bryan Pagliano worked with Google to convert Clintonemail.com’s server. Pagliano, who served as a federal witness for the FBI in Clinton’s criminal investigation, has been granted immunity in exchange for his cooperating with federal agents. Sources confirm Clinton and her aides used Google’s servers for their private email backbone during November and December 2012, a very turbulent period in Clinton’s State Department tenure.

Recently, revelations surfaced proving Google’s internet search algorithms are weighted to favor Clinton, by scrubbing negative results and stories about the Democratic presidential front runner. However, her colluding with Google to shroud government and personal emails is far more troubling and dangerous. Google brass has been accused of intentionally boosting Clinton’s presidential campaign. Helping the Secretary of State divert email, however, likely propels Google into the realm of a federal criminal investigation as a possible accomplice for potentially damaging national security infrastructure.

Clinton has stressed that the use of her private email set up was to foster the convenience of using one mobile device, not squelch transparency and skirt federal record laws. These recent bombshells, however, detail a very different story and for the first time highlight a definitive pattern of possible criminal intent for the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, sources said. The Federal Records Act mandates that all copies of all old work-related emails be preserved. Rerouting and thereby cloaking email content, few would argue, appears to violate the tenets of that law and likely many others, including the Espionage Act.

Likewise, the use of public servers shared by Google’s 425 million subscribers in 2012 raises additional concerns over the security of the sensitive, classified, TK (Talent Keyhole), and other top secret data sent and exchanged over these networks, especially when dealing with sensitive compartmented information. While a home brew server is not nearly as secure as a government-maintained computer server, both options are more reliable and safer from hackers than a public Google server, especially given the sensitive nature of correspondences sent to and from the country’s top diplomat. For several reasons, Google Mail is a problematic choice to maintain secure email because all email content is scanned, or “indexed” by robots or Google personnel. That data is ultimately stored separately by Google and thereby presents an additional security risk if the servers are ever breached. Google mail is often hacked, especially the private accounts of U.S. government brass. But this plays to the central theme of the entire email saga, as Clinton has been accused of many things except protecting her emails.

Intelligence sources confirm Clinton and her aides also accessed emails through a customized Gmail-like interface publicly hosted by the tech giant and set up specifically for the Secretary of State and her aides by Google programmers. True Pundit has learned Clinton also accessed her emails via the Gmail app on her multiple Blackberry’s and other mobile devices, including several tablets.

Equally alarming to Clinton and Google colluding to divert emails, True Pundit has found that there are an untold number of emails Clinton have yet to turn over to regulators, despite swearing under oath in federal court that she is not withholding any additional emails. But intelligence sources cooperating with True Pundit say this is simply not true. The bulk of Clinton’s emails which were diverted using Google have never been provided to anyone: not the State Department; not Congress; not the U.S. House Select Committee on Benghazi. Therefore, their content likewise remains secret.

Amid questions and pressure from lawmakers following the attack on Benghazi, Clinton faced a barrage of harsh questions and criticisms. In early November 2012, U.S senators urged the immediate creation of a temporary Select Committee to investigate the Benghazi attack. This followed a letter sent by over 50 members of the House of Representatives to President Obama and Clinton requesting responses to oversight questions, how the State Department protected the Benghazi compound, contradictions in the administration’s public statements of the attack as a deliberate terrorist attack or a spontaneous protest (prompted by a YouTube video), and numerous other wild discrepancies.

During the same time frame, members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs notified Clinton she would likely be called to testify at a public hearing on Benghazi within weeks. Following Clinton’s return from Albania in early November, according to sources, Clinton’s home server and her Clintonemail.com website were reconfigured to route all email using Google’s mail servers as its networking backbone.

So, instead of the normal email traffic flowing through Clinton’s home server — which she maintains was guarded by Secret Service 24 hours a day — incoming and outgoing emails were instead being routed through public servers in Mountain View, California; Lenoir, North Carolina; and Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to records and intelligence sources. These servers were also shared by hundreds of millions of Google subscribers throughout the world.

U.S. Rep.Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the special House committee investigating the Benghazi attacks, has complained about mysterious gaps in Clinton’s emails. For instance, Gowdy notes there are scant emails found relating to Benghazi and Libya. “There are gaps of months, and months, and months,” Gowdy has lamented.

Forced by a federal judge’s order, the State Department has been slowly releasing Clinton’s emails to the media and the public. These add to the emails Clinton has turned over herself. Only a handful, however, were included from the time frame in question, while the other emails that were released span the entire tenure at State without similar alarming gaps. The November following Benghazi was perhaps the most intense, turmoil-filled period of Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State. Consider the surrounding events:

David H. Petraeus resigned his position as CIA Director and admitted to having an extramarital affair.

The Department of Defense released a detailed timeline of the Pentagon’s response to the attack.

U.S. intelligence and counter-terrorism officials testified in congressional public and closed hearings about Benghazi.

Former CIA Director David Petraeus was grilled in closed hearings to both congressional intelligence committees where he testified that he knew that the attack was a terrorist attack linked to al-Qaeda affiliates and not sparked by a protest over an anti-Islam video, as White House officials and President Obama had said for weeks afterwards.

News outlets hammered Clinton for holding back key reinforcements who were ready to deploy and help Americans under siege at the Benghazi consulate among hundreds of other breaking new developments from the media.

Clinton and aides during these events left the United States on Nov 12 to travel to Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Burma, Cambodia, Israel, Palestine, and Egypt. President Obama joined Clinton in Thailand and Burma.

Yet the State Department has only a handful of outgoing emails from Clinton during this time frame? Impossible to believe. This beckons three simple questions: Where are these emails? And is the American public supposed to actually believe that no emails exist from the most tumultuous period of Clinton’s public office? And finally, why didn’t the FBI answer the two previous questions through its alleged thorough investigation?

On Dec. 7, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs announced that Clinton would testify, as early as the following week, at an open hearing on the Benghazi attack. On Dec. 15, Clinton allegedly faints and suffers a concussion. As a result, her aides announce that they no longer expect her to testify at the hearing on the Benghazi attack until she is medically cleared to do so. Within days of being excused from testifying, Clintonemail.com’s mail servers were switched from Google Mail back to Clinton’s private server in Chappaqua, NY, according to intelligence sources.

Clinton never used Google for her domain’s email again, intelligence sources said.

The FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private computer server has created more disturbing gaps than Clinton’s use of email itself. Why did the FBI and Comey repeatedly fail to disclose Clinton’s secret use of Google servers? Whether ignorant or not, the embattled law enforcement bureau should be compelled to answer these questions to the American public or be subject to a special investigation via Congressional oversight and intervention.

The kicker? State-backed Chinese operatives likely have all the emails, after penetrating two laptops employed by Clinton aides who were on Hillary’s private server and email server. And while the U.S. can’t find Hillary’s missing emails anywhere, the Chinese can.

