After Taxpayer-Funded Funeral, John McCain’s Family — Worth Over $200 Million — Will Receive LAVISH & Expensive “Death Gratuity” from Taxpayers

Former Senator John McCain (R-AZ) has died, but his six-terms in the U.S. Senate is the “gift” that keeps giving for American taxpayers. Now, taxpayers will fund a $174,000 “death gratuity” to McCain’s family, which will keep with a longstanding tradition of years of the senator’s salary given to the deceased lawmaker’s next of kin.

As Roll Call reported, the next federal appropriations bill will include funding for this gratuity. While the practice is common, people are asking questions, since Cindy McCain’s net worth, thanks to her family’s business, is at least $200 million and possibly more. She also owns at least $2.7 million worth of shares in Anheuser-Busch.

After Cindy’s father died in 2000, she inherited the majority control and chairmanship of Hensley & Co., one of the largest Anheuser-Busch beer distributors in America.

In the meantime, every quarter, President Trump has donated his presidential salary to good causes and federal agencies. In addition, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump do not collect their potential six-figure salary for the White House.

