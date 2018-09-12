MILLIONS in bottled water, meant for Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria survivors, left to rot on airport tarmac

Corrupt politicians in Puerto Rico.

At least a thousand pallets of water bottles, meant for Hurricane Maria survivors, were left to rot under the Puerto Rican sun.

That is what Angelo Cruz Ramos, the mayor of Ceiba, told ABC News about what happened to thousands and thousands of water bottles that are sitting on the tarmac at the former naval base, Roosevelt Roads.

Cruz Ramos did not know the water was there and only found out when the images, posted to Facebook on Sept. 11, went viral, he said. The area is a restricted zone, so he is not been able to approach it.

Because the bottled water has been under the sun for months, all the water is contaminated and is not suitable for consumption, Cruz Ramos said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed to ABC News that the water was purchased by the federal agency and was determined to be a part of a surplus of supplies in April. The excess supply was transferred to the island’s General Services Administration, FEMA said. READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1