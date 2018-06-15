Hillary Clinton could still face charges, experts say

Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information is getting another look with the release Thursday of a Justice Department inspector general report scrutinizing the FBI’s investigation into whether she committed crimes using a private email server as secretary of state.

Although it would be controversial, the Justice Department is able to reopen the Clinton email case, and experts say President Trump’s 2016 adversary arguably could be charged until March 2025 — after Trump would leave office even if he wins a second term.

Sloppy workers, leakers, whistleblowers, and spies face a variety of criminal charges for mishandling classified records. But there are leading options available to prosecutors, with varying statutes of limitations.

One law, 18 U.S. Code § 1924, forbids “unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.” It carries up to five years in prison, with a five-year statute of limitations. Former CIA contractor Reynaldo Regis pleaded guilty in May to violating the law by taking home about 60 notebooks with classified information. There’s no allegation he shared them.

Former CIA Director David Petraeus also pleaded guilty under this law in 2015 after sharing highly classified information with his mistress and biographer.

But prosecutors favor the more severe 18 U.S. Code § 793, which is part of the notoriously tough Espionage Act. The law restricts possession or retention of information “relating to the national defense” and carries a possible 10 years in prison, with a 10-year statute of limitations. – READ MORE

