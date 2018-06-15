FBI orders bias training for employees after latest embarrassing emails

he FBI will make its employees undergo bias training, Director Christopher A. Wray promised Thursday, after a devastating report found the bureau made bad decisions, has a culture of leaking sensitive information, and may have skewed campaign-season decisions because of bias.

New text messages released by the Justice Department inspector general showing conversations between Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok and paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page suggest a deep anti-Trump sentiment.

In one exchange, Ms. Page wanted reassurance that then-candidate Donald Trump couldn’t win the election. Mr. Strzok replied: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

The inspector general also said the FBI was rife with people leaking to the press, or holding other cozy relationships that should worry the bureau. Some employees accepted sports tickets, went on golf outings, or had their dinners paid for by reporters.

That was in addition to the leaks themselves.

Mr. Wray said he’s ordered a review of FBI procedures and how agents mix their political duties with personal opinions.

That, he said in his official reply to the report, “will further include political bias training.”

At a press conference later, Mr. Wray said while the report exposed problems, it shouldn’t be seen as a black mark on the FBI more broadly. – READ MORE

