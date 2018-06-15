Justice Department IG Report Says Peter Strzok Had ‘Biased State of Mind’

The Long-awaited Justice Department Inspector General Report On The Doj And Fbi’s Handling Of The Clinton Email Investigation Released Thursday Found That Fbi Agent Peter Strzok Had A “biased State Of Mind” That May Have Played A Role In His Conduct During The Investigation.

Specifically, the inspector general found a text from FBI official Peter Strzok that did evidence bias, and might have been behind the FBI’s lack of action in investigating Clinton emails found on Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

The report said the August 8, 2016 text message exchange between Strzok and his lover FBI lawyer Lisa Page that showed that Strzok had a “biased state of mind” and implied a “willingness to take action.”

Page had texted Strzok: “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president right? Right?!”

Strzok texted back, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” – READ MORE

