Hillary Clinton calls for White House adviser’s removal, says his presence is an ’emergency’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, whom progressives have blamed for the president’s hard-line immigration agenda should be removed from his position.

“Every day Stephen Miller remains in the White House is an emergency,” Clinton tweeted before promoting a letter calling for Miller’s removal, signed by organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and NAACP.

The letter was produced by The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a nonprofit coalition of “more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States,” according to its website.

The letter accused Miller of supporting white supremacy and stoking bigotry during his career.

“Supporters of white supremacists and neo-Nazis should not be allowed to serve at any level of government, let alone in the White House,” it read. “Stephen Miller has stoked bigotry, hate, and division with his extreme political rhetoric and policies throughout his career. The recent exposure of his deep-seated racism provides further proof that he is unfit to serve and should immediately leave his post.”

The SPLC, a liberal nonprofit known for accusing conservatives of “hate,” claimed last week that Miller sent emails “promoted white nationalist literature and racist propaganda” to conservative news site Breitbart in 2015 and 2016 when he was working for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. – READ MORE