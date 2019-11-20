‘The Woman Is Grossly Incompetent’: Trump Slams Pelosi for Focusing on Impeachment (VIDEO)

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for focusing on the impeachment inquiry.

Trump expressed his outrage that Pelosi had yet to bring his new trade agreement, the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA), to the House floor for a vote.

President Trump on @SpeakerPelosi: “The woman is grossly incompetent. All she wants to do is focus on impeachment.” Full video: https://t.co/BlQAnsnTbl pic.twitter.com/CmJJUng4F3 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 19, 2019

“We have to get USMCA signed; Nancy Pelosi can’t get it off her desk. She just can’t do it. The Democrats want to have it; the unions want it, the farmers want it, the manufacturers want it. I think the woman is grossly incompetent. And we’re having a problem because Mexico and Canada are calling, saying, ‘What’s going on?’ And it’s sitting on her desk. She doesn’t need Democrats cause the Democrats are going to vote for it. All she has to do is put it up for a vote.”

