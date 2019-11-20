New Poll Shows Fading Public Support for Impeachment Inquiry

A new poll out Tuesday shows public support for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, which began the second week of televised hearings Tuesday, dwindling fast, especially among self-professed independent voters.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll found that support for the inquiry has seen a net drop of five percentage points compared to a week earlier.

Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president, told Politico: “Voter opposition to the impeachment inquiry is at its highest point since Morning Consult and POLITICO began tracking the issue. A key driver for this shift appears to be independents. Today, 47 percent of independents oppose the impeachment inquiry, compared to 37 percent who said the same one week ago.”

Support for the inquiry among all respondents fell 2 points to 48 percent, while opposition to it rose 3 points to 45 percent. Views about how Democrats are handling the investigation where unchanged, with 42 percent approving and 46 percent disapproving. – READ MORE