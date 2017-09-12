Hillary Clinton blames Chief Justice John Roberts for contributing to her election loss in new book

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in her book due out Tuesday blames a new culprit for contributing to her election loss: Chief Justice John Roberts.

A source who obtained a copy of the book shared a passage from Clinton’s book “What Happened” that describes her election loss as a consequence of Roberts’ actions on the Supreme Court. Clinton writes on page 419 of the forthcoming book that “Trump actively tried to discourage people from voting at all. They used some of the same tactics as the Russians, including trafficking in fake news and under-the-radar Facebook attacks. Despicable stuff.

“But whatever Trump was up to was just the latest in a long-term Republican strategy to discourage and disenfranchise Democratic-leaning voters,” she continues. “The Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts opened the floodgates by gutting the Voting Rights Act in 2013. When I was in the Senate, we voted to reauthorize the law 98 to 0 and President George W. Bush signed it. But Justice Roberts essentially argued that racism was a thing of the past, and therefore the country no longer needed key protections of the Voting Rights Act. It was one of the worst decisions the court has ever made. – READ MORE