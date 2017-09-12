Yet Another GOP Congressman Announces He Won’t Seek Re-Election

Republican Michigan Rep. Dave Trott became the third House Republican to declare his retirement in the past week. In a statement Monday, the representative said he wishes to return home to spend more time with his family and “return to the private sector.”

Trott’s decision follows GOP moderates Rep. Dave Reichert and Rep. Charlie Dent announcing that they both plan not to seek re-election in 2018. Another Republican moderate, Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, announced earlier in the year she would retired.

“While I initially ran for Congress, I express my desire to serve as a citizen legislator in Washington. Our country’s Founding Fathers envisioned a government where citizens leave private life, serve for a brief time, and then return home to their communities,” Rep. Trott said in a statement.- READ MORE