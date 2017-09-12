1 million rally in Barcelona for independence from Spain

A massive crowd around 1-million strong surged into the streets of Barcelona Monday to mark Catalonia’s national day – the “Diada” – and show support for an independence referendum that Spain’s central government says is illegal.

Catalonia’s pro-independence government plans to hold the referendum on Oct. 1 in defiance of Spain, the BBC reported. Catalonia has passed a law to secede from Spain if the vote is Yes.

Opinion polls suggest the vote, if it takes place, will be very close, the BBC reported. – READ MORE