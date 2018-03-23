Report: Kellyanne Up for Huge New White House Position

According to a report by The Atlantic, Conway is close to accepting the position of White House communications director to replace the Hope Hicks, who announced her resignation in February.

Trump has offered Conway the job, and White House figures like first lady Melania Trump and Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, have tried to convince Conway to take it, The Atlantic reported. And Conway might just accept it now.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for her to say no,” one unnamed White House official told The Atlantic.

Particularly since Trump himself has been pushing it.

“He’s basically told her she’s no longer allowed to say no,” another source told The Atlantic. – READ MORE

