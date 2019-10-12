High School Declines Free Chick-Fil-A Due To Alleged Anti-LGBTQ Bigotry

In yet another instance of an institution refusing Chick-fil-A due to the Christian views of the company’s founding family, a high school in New Orleans declined a free catered lunch from the fast-food restaurant due to opposition to the company’s alleged anti-LGBTQ stances.

“On Oct. 10, Steven Corbett, principal of Lusher High School, said that he had recently declined a free lunch from the chicken-centric chain for his employees, provided through the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF), explaining that the restaurant’s values do not align with those of the school,” reports Fox News.

In a statement to WWL-TV, Corbett said the school would be offending its LGBT employees and students if it permitted Chick-fil-A on campus.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-fil-A at an employee lunch. The number one rule at Lusher is to ‘be kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said. “Chick-fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community. Anytime an organization is anti-LGBTQ, and has efforts to infringe upon their rights, we thought it was important to support and stand up for their community at this time.” – READ MORE