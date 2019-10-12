Donald Trump Surprises Little League Champions with Ride Home on Air Force One

The 2019 Little League world champions went back home to Louisiana in style after they accepted a last-minute invitation Friday to fly aboard Air Force with President Trump.

The Eastbank All-Stars were visiting Washington, D.C., following their 8-0 victory over Curacao in August to clinch the baseball title, Politico reported. The team took a tour of the Capitol in a visit hosted by Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who serves as the House minority whip.

Trump also welcomed North Carolina’s Rowan County All-Stars, the 2019 Little League Softball World Series Champions.

The Louisiana players met with Trump at the White House and again at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Trump was heading to Lake Charles, La., to galvanize Republicans in a bid to keep Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards from winning a second term.

During the visit, Trump invited the team to hitch a ride aboard the aircraft.

“Today, the President welcomed the team to the Oval Office along with North Carolina’s Rowan Little League Softball Team,” Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said in a statement. “During their visit in the Oval Office, the President invited the Louisiana team to fly to Louisiana with him this evening.” – READ MORE