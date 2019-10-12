WATCH: Anti-Trump Thug Spits In Trump Supporter’s Face. Here’s How He Responded.

A protester against President Donald Trump spit on a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat who was being interviewed Thursday outside the Trump rally in Minneapolis. The MAGA hat is the iconic symbol of Trump’s 2016 presidential run.Dave Carlson, a salesman, was telling VICE News on camera why he donates to Trump’s campaign when a protester spit on Carlson’s face and kept walking by.

The interviewer was horrified, and several others expressed shock — but Carlson was unfazed.

“Oh, nice!” he exclaimed before wiping the saliva off his left cheek.

"I'm fine, I'm fine," he added, taking out a handkerchief.