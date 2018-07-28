True Pundit

‘High probability’ that H.W. Bush’s onetime doc was targeted by gunman: police

Houston police said Thursday that there is a “high probability” that George H.W. Bush’s former cardiologist was targeted when he was shot and killed last week while bicycling to work.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared the news on Twitter but provided no further information regarding the investigation into the death of 65-year-old Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Hausknecht was shot and killed on July 20 while riding to work at Houston Methodist Hospital. An autopsy report revealed that he had been shot three times in the torso and head.

Police released surveillance video and photos that show the suspected gunman following the doctor on his way to work. A composite sketch showed the male suspect in glasses and a cap. Investigators say the suspect also wore a fully loaded olive green backpack at the time of the shooting. – READ MORE

While riding his bicycle Friday morning, former President George H. W. Bush’s former cardiologist was shot by another cyclist near Texas Medical Center in Houston.

According to CNN, 65-year-old Dr. Mark Hausknecht was riding his bicycle on South Main Street — near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women — when a suspect on a bicycle was coming the opposite way.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference that Hausknecht was riding his bike north around 9 a.m. when he passed the shooter on a bike going the opposite direction. The shooter turned around and shot two times in Hauknecht’s direction.

Breitbart reports that Hausknecht flagged down an ambulance after the shooter fled the crime. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics, according to Finner’s statements. – READ MORE

