TWEETSTORM! — TRUMP GOES AFTER MICHAEL COHEN, DIRECTLY ATTACKS ‘HIGHLY CONFLICTED’ MUELLER

President Trump went after Special Counsel Robert Mueller directly in a series of tweets sent Friday morning, calling Mueller “highly conflicted.”

Trump also went after his former lawyer Michael Cohen – READ MORE

According to an unspecified number of anonymous “sources” who spoke with CNN:

Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians’ offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen’s account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians.

But there are problems with the story.

First, CNN noted that their “sources” specifically mentioned that Cohen does nothave any evidence to validate any of his claims.

That’s a major problem because that means the only thing that prosecutors have to rely on is his credibility, which is in short supply.

CNN notes that the whole reason that Cohen is willing to tell Mueller this is because “he has expressed hope that this claim about the Trump Tower meeting will help him reach out to Mueller and possibly lessen his legal troubles.” – READ MORE

Things are heating up.

