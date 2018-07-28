Senior Obama Official Caught Taking Picture Up Woman’s Skirt

New surveillance footage released on Friday shows one of Obama’s former senior officials taking a picture up a woman’s skirt in July 2016 at a D.C. Metro station.

William Mendoza, who was Obama’s director of the White House Initiative on American Indian and Alaska Native Education, pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted voyeurism after he resigned from his position in November 2016, the Daily Mail reported earlier this year.

Mendoza, who was making $140,000 a year working for Obama, was only given a 90-day suspended prison sentence in addition to a $100 fine and one-year probation.

The Daily Mail reports that “the video footage taken on July 5, 2016, contains five segments, put together as part of the Metro Police Transit Department (WMATA) investigation into Mendoza’s conduct.”. – READ MORE

Trump began by describing what Obama told him about his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. He said, “When I met with President Obama, it sounded like he was ready to go to war with North Korea,” Trump said, “Sounded like he was ready to go to war.”

The president continued, “I said, ‘Did you ever speak to him?’” Trump said the answer was “No.” Trump continued, “I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to speak to him? Did you ever speak to him?’ ‘No.’ But it sounded to me — respectfully, like he was ready to go to war.”

Trump described how war with Korea would cost many American and Korean lives.

“Who knows ultimately what will happen, but for nine months, no nuclear tests, no rockets going up, no missiles going over Japan. We got our three hostages back and we did pay anything,” Trump said to thunderous applause, “They’ve already blown up nuclear areas. They took down the propaganda that was all over North Korea, signs, music, all of this stuff taken down. It’s gone.”- READ MORE

