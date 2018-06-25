Protesters Descend On DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Home, Threaten Children Of DHS Employees

Protesters swarmed around Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s home Friday, besieging her family, chanting “no justice, no sleep,” and playing the cries of immigrant children on loudspeakers, The Washington Times reports.

Patriotic Americans are going to make sure that you are never, never, never going to live this down, @SecNielsen. https://t.co/IuPlDbz8hZ — Laura Moser (@lcmoser) June 22, 2018

Protestors are outside of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse, playing audio of the detained children. She appears to be still be home. pic.twitter.com/akIcxOcM3q — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2018

“There’s a child snatcher living in Alexandria, Virginia,” CREDO organizer Heidi Hess said in a statement to press. “Rightfully so, there’s a huge amount of attention focused on the border and the detention centers but the people who are making the decisions are here in DC, so it’s important to shine a spotlight on them as well.”

The demonstration is just the latest in a string of intimidation tactics the Left has employed, even after meeting their goal of reuniting immigrant families late last week. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was also asked to leave a restaurant on Friday evening because she apparently made employees of D.C.’s Red Hen feel “unsafe.” – READ MORE

