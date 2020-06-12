De Blasio: Playgrounds Pose Greater Health Risk Than Mass Demonstrations (VIDEO)

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) on Thursday said he would not reopen playgrounds to families because it is “too much of a risk” but said large protest gatherings may continue.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the playgrounds just created too much of a risk to families, of the spread of the disease,” de Blasio said during a press briefing.

Hamodia journalist Reuvain Borchardt had asked de Blasio how it was fair to allow protests to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic while families are prohibited from using playgrounds. – READ MORE

