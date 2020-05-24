Joe Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ if You Don’t Back Me over Trump (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) declared Friday morning that if black Americans are unsure whether to support him over President Donald Trump in the November election, “then you ain’t black.”

Biden made the unsolicited racially-charged remark as he departed his virtual interview with Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God.

Retweet if you think this sounds racist AF!!! Imagine if Donald Trump said this… https://t.co/cyrzWWgmaJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 22, 2020

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden told Charlamagne, not in response to any question, but to the host’s statement: “It’s a long way until November, we’ve got more questions.”

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” the radio host shot back. – READ MORE

