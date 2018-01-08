True Pundit

Hero to Zero: James Franco’s Golden Globes win ignites outrage, prompts two actresses to accuse actor of sexual harassment

Not everyone is celebrating James Franco’s big win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Two women have come forward on Twitter accusing the actor of sexual harassment. Both actresses also pointed out how it was hypocritical for the 39-year-old to wear a Time’s Up pin to keep the spotlight on the sexual harassment and assault scandals plaguing Hollywood.

“Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes, remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!” tweeted filmmaker and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan.

James Franco's Golden Globes win ignites outrage, prompts two actresses to accuse actor of sexual harassment

