FBI Rocked by Second Sexual Assault in LA Field Office in Two Weeks; Alleged Victim is Female DOJ Lawyer

Another FBI Agent in the Los Angeles Field Office has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female Justice Department lawyer in Los Angeles, federal law enforcement sources confirm.

The FBI agent is male.

Last week, True Pundit reported a FBI Agent in the Los Angeles Field Office had been accused of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a female FBI colleague, federal law enforcement sources confirm.

These two assaults are separate cases involving different FBI agents, sources confirm.

That victim, victim #1, also works for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office but is not a special agent, sources said. According to sources, the woman alleges the FBI agent put some type of substance into her drink that caused her to pass out. While she was unconscious, she alleges the agent sexually assaulted her.

The newer case’s victim #2 worked for the Justice Department and reported the sexual assault to her supervisors, according to FBI sources.

It is not know whether the FBI agent in the newer alleged assault has been fired, sources said. The FBI agent from last week’s story has reportedly been fired.

The shocking revelations come on the heels of recent reporting by True Pundit of rampant sexual abuse inside the FBI.

In the December exposé, True Pundit published the accounts of several FBI veterans who had endured or witnessed a culture of such abuse in the FBI spanning two decades. True Pundit was attached by FBI surrogates for the story.

The exposé, among numerous other revelations, in part revealed:

Spanning more than a decade, former FBI directors Robert Mueller and his successor and protégé James Comey relied on their inner circles to help cover up a surging and troubling amount of sexual misconduct complaints filed by physically violated and emotionally battered female FBI agents.

There is a culture of corruption in the FBI. Or the FBI is a culture of corruption.

“They (Mueller and Comey) didn’t care as long as they were insulated politically,” one female FBI insider said. “It’s rampant. People wouldn’t believe it. Agents are being sexually assaulted and they are terrified to speak out.”

While similar sexual abuse in Hollywood has garnered the public’s outrage and attention, the systemic abuse fostered by Mueller and Comey is far worse, according to numerous FBI personnel. By ignoring the abuse instead of confronting it, Mueller and Comey ultimately created a culture of enablers and silencers who often worked together to openly sexually abuse and exploit women in the Bureau, then punish the agents who have the guts to balk or walk.

“I lost everything because I stood up to the sexual abuse,” one female FBI agent said. “I stupidly told (female) agents that if we told the truth we could stop it from happening. It was the biggest mistake of my career. There is no place for honesty in the FBI anymore.”

A veteran male agent reluctantly agreed.

“This is the FBI’s playbook from the seventh floor” one male FBI agent said, alluding to the bosses on the seventh floor of the FBI’s D.C. HQ. “Female agents aren’t here to get promoted; they’re here for one thing. And if they complain about it that’s a big mistake.”

While the fickle Beltway politicians and Americans become equally enraged by a handful of sexual assaults by politicians like Sen. Al Franken and John Conyers, those abuses — although important — pale in comparison to the frequency of what happens daily in the FBI, according to interviews with sources.

During Mueller’s and Comey’s tenure as the head of the FBI — from 2001 to 2017 — countless female FBI agents were sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, and almost always marginalized by retaliation when they complained. True Pundit interviewed numerous FBI agents and insiders while researching this troubling story – including direct victims of sexual misconduct – and examined internal complaints obtained through sources as well as public law suits.

A culture of corruption. Sixteen years in the making. A conspicuous conspiracy to sexually harass and cavort.

READ MORE:

